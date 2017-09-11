'The Bold and The Beautiful' Spoilers: Bill to be Blackmailed by His Son, Thomas Makes an Important Decision

Facebook/TheBoldAndTheBeautiful A promotional photo for the CBS series "The Bold and The Beautiful."

Recently, "The Bold and The Beautiful" fans watched as Sally's (Courtney Hope) hard work be in vain. Bill's (Don Diamont) cruelty has reached new levels, and spoilers for the week of Sept. 11 indicate that he will be blackmailed by his own son, Liam (Scott Clifton). Furthermore, Thomas (Pierson Fode) makes a decision that no one will expect.

According to spoilers, Liam is finally growing a backbone after has made a push over by his own wife and father. Considering that they have been making him keep their secrets for a while now, it seems that he will finally have enough and he will eventually step up against his father.

Given that he is responsible for burning down the Spectra building, Bill will be blackmailed by Liam, who will ask him to step down from his position as the chief executive officer. In return, he will keep his silence on everything that has happened so far. It seems that Liam learned how to play dirty from the best as he is acting the way Bill would be if he was placed in a similar situation.

As to who might win the power play, fans will have to wait and see for everything to unfold on "The Bold and The Beautiful."

Meanwhile, Thomas, who recently learned that Caroline (Linsey Godfrey) is not dying, has finally made a decision on what he will do. This week, he will be making a phone call to Sally to tell her that he has decided to stay with Caroline. He will ask her to let him go, which will leave Sally devastated. Now that she has lost her company and her man, it seems that Sally is need of some help.

Lucky for her, Liam will come to the rescue. In his plot to overthrow Bill as the CEO of Spencer Publications, he will at least make sure that Spectra gains another chance.

"The Bold and The Beautiful" airs weekdays on CBS at 1:30 p.m. EDT.