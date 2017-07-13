'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Caroline Returns for Thomas

Facebook/TheBoldandtheBeautiful A Promotional image for CBS’ daytime soap opera “The Bold and the Beautiful” as the cover photo of the show's official Facebook page.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" resumes on Thursday, July 13, as this week's arc continues with the confrontation between Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) and Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer) over the favor the former did for Eric Forrester (John McCook).

Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) also gets to meet Caroline Spencer (Linsey Godfrey) for the first time. This meeting has been planned in advance by Thomas Forrester (Pierson Fodé), who thought that bringing together Sally, Caroline, and his own kid, Douglas, together will go smoothly, as summed up by Soap Hub.

Sally, who's not new at dealing with kids after spending much of her time with Coco Spectra (Courtney Grosbeck), will nonetheless struggle to keep a calm face with this one. Will she be able to deal with a kid and his mother taking up her time with Thomas?

With Douglas still bridging the gap between Thomas and Caroline, the truth about how the kid came into Thomas' life becomes even more important to Sally.

Will Caroline's return to Los Angeles be her latest attempt to get in between Thomas and Sally? Bringing in Douglas with her looks to be a sure-fire way for them to spend more time with Thomas, and hopefully to win him over once more.

If she can just find out that Caroline, who was previously married to Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) has lied to Thomas about Douglas, things would have been much simpler for her.

Meanwhile, Sheila is still hovering around Eric, who is beginning to be taken aback at her persistence. Even then, the two can still come to an agreement as long as Sheila is proving beneficial to Eric.

Meanwhile, this arrangement is just fuelling the next confrontation between Sheila and Quinn even more. What will their feud entail for the older Eric? Fans can find out as "The Bold and the Beautiful" continues on Thursday, July 13, at 1:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.