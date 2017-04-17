'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Coco Learns How Sally Used Her; Brooke Becomes Closer to Bill

This week, Coco Spectra (Courtney Grosbeck) will learn that her older half-sister Sally (Courtney Hope) used her to steal designs from Forrester Creations. Meanwhile, Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) will again become close to Bill Spencer Jr. (Don Diamont).

Coco Learns She Unknowingly Helped Sally's Dirty Tricks

"The Bold and the Beautiful's" run from April 17 to 21 will open with Coco finding out how Sally fooled her to accomplish her goal of bringing Spectra Fashions to the top.

As a recap, it was Coco's genuine dream to work for the Forresters. Though she carries the Spectra family name, she was allowed to be an intern after saving R.J. Forrester's (Anthony Turpel) life.

What Coco did not know, though, was that her sister Sally and their grandmother Shirley (Patrika Darbo) made her wear a necklace that also works as a hidden camera. With the said device, the two were able to steal Forrester Creations' designs and showcased them in Spectra Fashions' show last week.

On Monday, the truth about her sister's deceitful plans will be revealed to Coco. Then on Wednesday, the synopses say Coco will not let Sally get away with it, and with much anger, the younger Spectra will confront her sister.

Ultimately, Coco's budding romance with R.J. will be affected as the latter will be forbidden by his sister, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), from reaching out to anyone from the rival family.

Brooke Shows Appreciation for Bill

On the other hand, this week, fans of "The Bold and the Beautiful" will find Brooke getting closer to her former fiancé, Bill.

It can be recalled that Bill and Brooke used to be engaged before R.J. moved back to the Forrester mansion from boarding school. R.J. is Brooke and Ridge's son.

Since R.J. returned, he and his parents were together more often. R.J. then persuaded his dad to win back his mother's heart. Ridge was successful in doing so later on, which meant Brooke and Bill's engagement fell apart.

However, Ridge had been secretly having an affair with Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer). That paved the way for Brooke to run back to Bill from time to time, and spoilers hint that it will not stop this week. On Friday's episode, Brooke will surprise Bill with gifts to thank him "for his persistence and loyalty."

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs from Monday to Friday at 1:30 p.m. EDT on CBS and at 6:30 p.m. EDT on Pop.