'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Dr. James Warwick to Romance Sheila Again?

Things are getting really good for "The Bold and the Beautiful." The long-running soap has just confirmed that Ian Buchanan is making a comeback as an acclaimed and widely respected psychiatrist, Dr. James Warwick. This is sure to impact Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) who has completely spiraled down.

Considering the history between Sheila and James, many fans questioned the decision to bring back Buchanan as the person set to diagnose her. They were married, and if he were to work with her, there would surely be a conflict of interest. There is also the fact that Sheila loves Eric (John McCook), and given that he wanted to go to someone he can trust in diagnosing her, James would be the perfect choice as he is the only psychiatrist in the family.

"One of the things I like about James is that he always took the high ground, even though he went off the rails occasionally himself. He always wants to do the right thing. And, of course, Sheila is beside herself, because James and Eric are the two men she loved most and now here they are—all three of them together!" said Buchanan, in an exclusive interview with TV Insider.

As a refresher, James was introduced back in 1993 as he mentored Taylor (Hunter Tylo). She helped him deal with grief as they explored the wonderful history hidden in his Scottish roots. He had a brief romance with Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), but it did not pan out well. James also has experience working as a prison psychiatrist when Sheila was arrested after pointing a gun on her Forrester hostages. They reunited for a brief encounter after she was released, but James had been drunk during the entirety of it.

Buchanan should be featured during the August episodes of "The Bold and The Beautiful," which airs weekdays at 1:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.