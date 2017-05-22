'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Episodes to Show RJ and Nicole Devastated

The next few episodes of "The Bold and The Beautiful" will be heart-wrenching, especially for those who love RJ (Anthony Turpel) and are equally devastated with what happened to Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke's (Katherine Kelly Lang) marriage. Although the episodes will focus on Brooke's evolution after leaving Ridge, "The Bold and The Beautiful" will be touching on complicated family dynamics.

Facebook/TheBoldandtheBeautiful Promotional picture for the series "The Bold and The Beautiful."

According to TVOvermind, the main problem with Ridge and Brooke failing to reignite their marriage is RJ. He spent most of the previous episodes being so sure that they would get back together and that she wouldn't say "I do" to Bill (Don Diamont). He was also sure that he would have his happy family back. But with Brooke out on her honeymoon and Ridge not caring enough because of his own issues, RJ is left to cope with his loss.

Meanwhile, Brooke is reveling in her newfound confidence after leaving her toxic relationship with Ridge. RJ will resent that but after some time, Brooke will regain her position as his mom thereby giving her the opportunity to reconnect with RJ, who will be thankful for the development and will end up hashing out all his emotions to someone he trusts.

Inquisitr reports that another spoiler for this week's episodes of "The Bold and The Beautiful" is that Zende (Rome Flynn) will be receiving an opportunity for a lifetime while Nicole (Reign Edwards) will be receiving devastating news.

According to her doctor, it looks like Nicole will be unable to bear a child again and after Zende looked like a perfect father with Lizzy, the news will likely impact them both. The equalization between the news will change the couple's lives. For the good or for the bad, Zende and Nicole will have to tide through if they want to keep their relationship.

"The Bold and The Beautiful" airs weekdays on CBS.