'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Eric Confronts Sheila; Ridge Reminds Brooke of the Past

The upcoming episode of "The Bold and the Beautiful" will see Eric (John McCook) going after Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) after he becomes convinced that she put the hit on Quinn (Rena Sofer).

The spoilers for the next episode of "The Bold and the Beautiful" reveal that Eric has his eyes set on Sheila. He was previously under the notion that Katie (Heather Tom) was the one who attempted to murder his wife, Quinn. However, Katie placed the blame on Sheila.

Sheila will try to make things right with Eric, but he does not even want to hear an explanation from her. She will attempt to convince Eric that she had nothing to do with the attempted murder on Quinn. Sheila may be telling the truth, though, as spoilers tease that someone else has it out for Eric's wife.

However, Sheila is not entirely innocent on her part. She had kidnapped Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) in the past. Ridge was even thought to be dead after he fell into a fire pit. To cope with her loss, Brooke slept with Ridge's half-brother, Nick (Jack Wagner).

The next episode will see Ridge reminding Brooke of something from the past, but it remains to be seen what the memory is exactly. Plus, it looks like they are still going to be in danger.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" fans have something to look forward to when summer rolls around. According to Entertainment Tonight, Gilles Marini will be back on the soap opera, appearing as a guest in an important arc.

This time, Marini will portray a character's doctor, who will have to treat him/her in Monaco. The publication reports that the plot will involve some characters going on a trip to Monte Carlo. A swimwear fashion show is also in the cards during their trip, and it will cause tensions to rise between Spectra and Forrester.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays at 1:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.