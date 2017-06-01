'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Eric Convinces Thomas to Return to Forrester Creations

In an all-new episode of CBS' long-running soap "The Bold and the Beautiful," Eric Forrester (John McCook) makes his final attempt to convince Thomas Forrester (Pierson Fode) to stay at Forrester Creations with his family.

Facebook/TheBoldandtheBeautiful Promotional picture for the series "The Bold and The Beautiful."

Eric will have another shot at convincing Thomas to return to Forrester Creations. The latter, however, has other plans in mind, particularly to ride on the success of Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). Eric does not care for Thomas' plans and would only like to see him back at the estate.

Granddaddy Forrester is not entirely unfamiliar with such plans, as he did build his fashion empire with Stephanie's (Susan Flannery) money.

Sally is still head over heels with Thomas, as revealed in Wednesday's episode. He most likely made himself more attractive in her eyes, after having bought shares in Spectra Fashions.

The Forrester residence has been a safe haven for wayward members of the family, Katie Logan (Heather Tom) is well-aware of that. However, she cannot seem to wrap her mind around Ridge Forrester's (Thorsten Kaye) decision to stay at the guesthouse, which is quite close to where the newly married couple Eric and Quinn (Rena Sofer) are residing.

Katie is not surprised about it, but she is growing more suspicious by the day. To recap, she knows that Ridge and Quinn once shared a kiss. The jewelry designer believes that her finding out about their affair will not be enough to stop their budding romance. She suspects that Ridge and Quinn may be having secret rendezvous.

Katie will stick her nose where it does not belong. In the upcoming episode, she will try to confirm her speculations, but could Ridge and Quinn have something planned? After all, if Eric finds out, it will destroy his marriage, and his friendship with Ridge.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays at 1:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.