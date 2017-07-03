'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Eric Finds Out About Ridge and Quinn's Affair?

Facebook/TheBoldAndTheBeautiful A promotional photo for the CBS series "The Bold and The Beautiful."

Eric Forrester, Sr.'s (John McCook) life is set to be crushed into a thousand pieces. In the coming episodes of "The Bold and the Beautiful," Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) will spill the beans about Quinn Forrester (Rena Sofer) and Ridge Forrester's (Thorsten Kaye) affair.

In the latest "The Bold and the Beautiful" spoilers, Sheila continues her investigation regarding Ridge and Quinn's affair. She will try to get Charlie Webber (Dick Christie) — who also believes that Quinn and Ridge had an affair — to tell her everything he knows.

After gathering all the necessary information, Sheila bluntly shares her suspicions to Eric, but the latter dismisses the idea by talking to someone. Even though Eric did not buy Sheila claims, he will still confront Quinn and Ridge about it. Much to his surprise, Quinn and Ridge will tell him that it is true — they have a deep connection and have been trying to find a way to talk to him about it.

Meanwhile, Ridge "R.J." Forrester, Jr. (Anthony Turpel) will take Coco Spectra (Courtney Grosbeck) on a date. Wanting to impress his girlfriend, R.J. takes his father's '68 Camaro convertible out for the day without permission.

R.J. and Coco go on a joyride with the top down on a sunny California day. However, things take an unfortunate turn when the former suggests the latter to take the wheel. While Coco is not interested at first, she eventually takes the keys and drives the '68 Camaro.

While behind the wheel, Coco uses her smartphone and suddenly slip off the road and crashes the car. R.J. will then be unconscious once their trip goes to a sudden end. That is when she starts to realize that she will be in real trouble with the Forresters.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs on weekdays on CBS.