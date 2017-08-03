'The Bold and The Beautiful' Spoilers: Eric to Come Home With a Huge Decision

Twitter/BandB_CBS A promo image of "The Bold and the Beautiful," featured as the profile photo of the CBS show's official Twitter handle.

"The Bold and The Beautiful" sets things up for a big finale for the week as the CBS show returns this Thursday, Aug. 3. Eric (John McCook) calls, saying that he's ready to return home. However, little does Quinn (Rena Sofer) suspect that her husband has a big surprise coming her way.

This Thursday, fans will see Eric right back where they started last episode. Quinn's husband had packed up his bags and stormed out of the house earlier, moments after finding out about her kiss with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye).

Courtesy of Sheila's (Kimberlin Brown) tattle, Eric has been staying at a crummy motel, as Soap Hub previews. Now that he had some time to pull himself together, Eric picks up the phone to tell Quinn that he's ready to come back home.

Still rattled by her husband leaving, Quinn asked Steffy (Jacqueline McInnes Wood) for a favor. While Steffy tried her best to soothe Eric about his situation with his wife, she will not have a great deal of success doing so. Stressed out by all this, she takes off for Monte Carlo, leaving Quinn to deal with things on her own.

Ridge, for his part, will try to make amends to his dad. Like Steffy, he will not be getting through to Eric that much. By the end of it, he was pretty much disowned.

To Quinn's short-lived relief, Eric called to say he's coming back home. His message to his wife will leave her stunned, however.

This Friday, fans will find out what Eric has decided, and how his talk with his wife will leave her reeling. Will Quinn still be able to mend Eric's broken trust in her, or will their divorce papers be the end of their family?

Fans can find out when "The Bold and the Beautiful" wraps up this week's big moments starting Thursday, Aug. 3, at 1:30 p.m. EDT on CBS, with a late airing at 6:30 p.m. EDT on POP.