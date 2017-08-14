'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Eric Will Pity Sheila and Bill Will Attempt to Take Sally Down

Facebook/TheBoldAndTheBeautiful "The Bold and the Beautiful" to see more drama and excitement this week

Watching gorgeous people act badly and make questionable decisions has always been entertaining. Considering this is what "The Bold and the Beautiful" is about, this week's episodes will be featuring Eric (John McCook) getting caught in the middle of a war between Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) and Quinn (Rena Sofer). There is also the fact that Bill (Don Diamont) will be working hard to bring Sally (Courtney Hope) down after she got in his way more than a couple of times.

According to spoilers, the recent events between Sheila and Quinn have driven Eric against the wall. After finding out about the interactions between Quinn and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), he was heartbroken, and of course, Sheila was there to comfort him. Eric will hear both sides of the story and will eventually take pity on Sheila. He will treat her good in the mansion, all while Quinn, Ridge, and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) will think of how much of a bad idea it is for Eric to do that. Meanwhile, Sheila will be blackmailing Dr. James Warwick (Ian Buchanan) to have him help her win the fight of having Eric hers again.

Meanwhile, further reports indicate that Bill has just about had it with Sally's presence, and after he was recently humiliated in a fashion show he lost to Spectra, he will be working hard to push her down. However, Sally will have Thomas (Pierson Fode) and Liam (Scott Clifton) on her side, as the latter is close to spilling that Caroline (Linsey Godfrey) is not actually dying. Although the three of them might not be able to take down Bill, they can at least slow him down in his plans.

There is a lot in store for the fans this week, and to see everything go down, they are urged to keep themselves up to date to the long-running soap. "The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays on CBS at 1:30 p.m. EDT.