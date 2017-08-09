'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers for the Week: Carter Unveils Eric's Secret

Facebook / TheBoldandtheBeautiful "The Bold and the Beautiful" to add a new cast member

Eric Forrester's (John McCook) secret might be revealed on the next episode of "The Bold and the Beautiful."

Spoilers claim that Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) will unveil the information that Eric has been hiding from his wife Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer). According to reports, Carter will reveal that Eric ripped the divorce papers that he was about to file against his wife.

This will reportedly disappoint Sheila Carter (Kimberly Brown), since she already has her hopes up about the possibility of having a relationship with Eric. Also, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will reportedly be relieved with the news, while Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will be appeased.

Other spoilers claim that the upcoming episode of "The Bold and the Beautiful" will showcase Bill Spencer Jr.'s (Don Diamont) gloating about his latest project that aims to defeat Spectra.

However, Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) will question how Bill can be so confident about his plans. He will find out from Bill himself that he blurted out several lies as part of his press release, including Caroline Spencer's (Linsey Godfrey) alleged terminal disease. According to Bill, he made Thomas Forrester (Pierson Fode) believe that Caroline is dying to finally separate him from Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope).

On the other hand, reports claim that former "Home and Away" star Kyle Pryor might be joining the cast of "The Bold and the Beautiful."

The speculations stemmed from a photo posted by the actor on Instagram, which he captioned with "Homework." It can be noticed in the photo that Pryor is sitting on Eric's office, and credited Fode as the photographer.

However, there are no confirmed reports yet if Pryor will move in to the soap in the coming days.

CBS airs the episodes of "The Bold and the Beautiful" every weekdays at 1:30 p.m.