'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers for the Week: Steffy Warns Bill About Liam

Coming next on CBS' long-running soap opera "The Bold and the Beautiful," Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) pays Bill (Don Diamont) a visit.

Facebook / TheBoldandtheBeautiful Can Sheila redeem herself this week in "The Bold and the Beautiful?"

Although she is on board with Bill's scheme, she has grown quite cautious of Liam. On this Thursday's episode of "The Bold and the Beautiful," Steffy visits Bill to warn him about what Liam is capable of.

As revealed in the trailer for the episode, Steffy warns, "I think you're pushing him." She continues, "He already feels guilty about the whole Caroline secret."

Elsewhere in the episode, Eric (John McCook) will give Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) another chance to redeem herself.

In the succeeding episodes, Dr. James Warwick (Ian Buchanan) will return when Eric asks him to. The business mogul will ask the doctor to evaluate Sheila, who appears to be sick.

Taking pity on Sheila, Eric will opt to treat her better in the mansion and will encourage others to do so. To repay the act of kindness she once showed him when he had nowhere to go, he asks her to stay awhile. Quinn (Rena Sofer), Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), on the other hand, believe that it is a bad idea. And they are right.

When the doctor examines Sheila, he learns that she is not as sick as she wants to be, that she is only pretending to gain sympathy. That is basically the only reason that is keeping her from being booted out of the mansion.

When asked to lie for her, the doctor will refuse. And from the sidelines, Sheila will attempt to turn the tides. She will dig up some dirt on James and blackmail him to make him do her bidding.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays on CBS at 1:30 p.m. EDT.