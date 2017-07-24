'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers for This Week: Eric Disowns Ridge; Bill Stirs Up Some Trouble for Thomas

Facebook/TheBoldandtheBeautiful 'The Bold and the Beautiful' airs weekdays on CBS.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" fans can expect more family drama between Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Eric (John McCook), while Bill (Don Diamont) will take matters into his own hands. Here are the spoilers for the week of July 24 to 28.

Thomas (Pierson Fode) will find himself in the middle of a love triangle with Sally (Courtney Hope) and Caroline (Linsey Godfrey). But things will not end up that way without help.

Bill will have something in mind in order to secure a place for his new skyscraper. He wants Thomas to leave Sally to get his way, but he will need to convince him to reunite with Caroline. To do this, Bill will lie to Thomas and tell him that she is dying of a terminal illness. It remains to be seen whether Thomas will truly reconcile with Caroline because of Bill's deception. Sally will certainly not stay in the backseat while this whole thing takes place.

Elsewhere, Eric has been staying away from Ridge and Quinn (Rena Sofer) ever since the truth came out. And with Eric's judgement clouded by anger, Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) will take the opportunity to manipulate things and make them go her way. She will urge Eric not to reconnect with his family, and it looks like her plan will work.

Ridge will attempt to get through to Eric by explaining to him that Quinn had nothing to do with anything. However, it will be clear that his father has already made up his mind and he will end up disowning his son . He will then confront Quinn to talk about everything, including their marriage.

This week will also see a glamorous fashion show take place in Monaco, with Spectra Fashions and Forrester Creations battling it out. But things may take a turn for the worse, as someone is expected to face a health crisis. It remains to be seen who will end up with the short straw, and fans will have to tune in to find out.

