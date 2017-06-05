'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Katie's Work Falls Short of Eric's Expectation; Loses Job at Forrester Creations

Fans of "The Bold and the Beautiful" can expect to see Katie Logan Spencer (Heather Tom) go through a horrible time this week as her jewelry designs fall flat and she loses her job at Forrester Creations.

Facebook/TheBoldandtheBeautifulPromotional picture for the series "The Bold and The Beautiful."

Recently, Katie has been trying to establish her name in the world of fashion, specifically in designing jewelry. With that in mind, she knows that the upcoming show of Forrester Creations is the best venue to debut her work.

Since this was her first time to design jewelry, Katie knew she needed to pull some underhanded tricks like blackmail to get it done, and her knowledge of Quinn Fuller's (Rena Sofer) illicit affair with her former lover, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), could prove to be useful.

Just to recap how messy the mentioned affairs are, Forrester Creations former CEO and main designer, Eric Forrester (John McCook), is Quinn's current husband and is Ridge's father.

It can also be recalled that Eric has already given Katie the green light to let her designs become part of their company's upcoming show. However, the winds will change after he sees the designs for the first time. He will reportedly think they are not yet worthy for a spot in the company's major fashion show.

According to other spoilers, this is the signal for Quinn to get rid of Katie for good, despite the former's fear of getting her secrets exposed. Katie will eventually lose her job at Forrester Creations and she knows Quinn is just the right person to blame.

However, Katie will reportedly bring it to another level. Quinn only expects Katie to expose her affair with Ridge. However, in one of the episodes this week, Katie will grab a gun and threatens to shoot Quinn. Fortunately for the latter, Ivy Forrester (Ashleigh Brewer) will muster the courage to try and stop the unfolding events.

Things will get worse for Katie as she is set to be arrested this week. However, knowing that she has the weapon to equally destroy Quinn, fans are yet to find out how things will turn out for the two characters.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" runs from Monday to Friday at 1:30 p.m. EDT on CBS and at 6:30 p.m. EDT on Pop.