'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: On Katie and Wyatt's Relationship and Thomas' Decision to Leave Sally

Designed as a sister soap for "The Young and the Restless," "The Bold and the Beautiful" has come a long way in establishing solid ground in the soap opera world. Spoilers for the first week of August indicate that the CBS soap is about to epitomize everything that it is as beautiful people put their own lives in a complicated position.

Fans of "The Bold and the Beautiful" know that Katie (Heather Tom) has always been a little hard to get. That would be bad news for Wyatt (Darin Brooks) as he grows ever closer to her, drawn in by her constant push and pull. Spoilers reveal that fans will get to see them push it to the limit in the fashion after-party as the couple share an intimate moment up to when Katie's sister, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), breaks the kiss they share.

Brooke will be understandably curious, but Katie is set on denying her attraction to Wyatt and she will eventually succeed in getting her to leave them alone. Wyatt will take the opportunity to sell the idea of being a relationship with him, but Katie will be stubborn.

Meanwhile, further reports reveal that Thomas' (Pierson Fode) life is about to go upside down, and unfortunately for him, Caroline's (Linsey Godfrey) illness will drag him away from the love of his life, Sally (Courtney Hope). He will tell her everything and decides to do the right thing for once by sticking with the mother of his child. His surprise decision will shock Caroline out of her stupor and she will, in turn, start to make things better.

Caroline will tell Bill (Don Diamont) that winning Thomas back like this will not do any good. Of course, Bill will resist her attempts at making everything right as getting Thomas out of the way is integral to his plan of taking Sally down. As to what will happen to all of them, fans will have to wait and see.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays at 1:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.