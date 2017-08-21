'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: On Sheila's Motives and Bill's Warpath

Facebook/TheBoldAndTheBeautiful "The Bold and the Beautiful" to feature exciting episodes this week

There is always something about beautiful people behaving badly that makes most fans grip their armrests and stay on the edge of their seats. This is exactly what "The Bold and the Beautiful" is about, and recent spoilers indicate that the showrunners behind the long-running soap will not disappoint with this week's episodes. Lies will get bigger, relationships might be a liability, and there will be a question of who is safe to trust in "The Bold and the Beautiful."

According to reports, Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) is definitely desperate to win Eric (John McCook) back from Quinn (Rena Sofer). After a conflict between the two women escalated to a physical degree and resulted to a concussion for Sheila, Eric was gentleman enough to offer her his house as she recovered. Unfortunately for her, she did not expect Eric to call on a new doctor to evaluate her, and who else would it be but the one and only Dr. James Warwick (Ian Buchanan) who so happens to be her ex. Naturally, he concludes that she was well enough to leave the house for a while now and inevitably questions her motives.

Meanwhile, reports say Bill (Don Diamont) is still on a warpath to bring down Sally (Courtney Hope). Considering he has managed to drive Thomas (Pierson Forde) away from her by lying that Caroline (Linsey Godfrey) is dying, Bill is so close to doing what he has always dreamt of doing. Unfortunately for him, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is on a better track as he warns him of Liam (Scott Clifton), who can barely keep the secret to himself, especially since Sally has broken down over Thomas' leaving.

There is a lot in store for fans in this week's episodes of "The Bold and the Beautiful," and fans are advised to keep themselves up to date.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays on CBS at 1:30 p.m. EDT.