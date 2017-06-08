'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Quinn Accuses Katie of Pulling the Trigger

Soap opera viewers are in for an explosive episode in this week's Thursday (June 8) installment of CBS's daytime soap opera drama series, "The Bold and the Beautiful."

(Photo: Facebook/TheBoldandtheBeautiful)A promotional photo of the CBS daytime soap opera series "The Bold and the Beautiful."

Spoilers tease that the feud between Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Katie (Heather Tom) will be reaching a new and dangerous level. Meanwhile, Carter will be presenting Rick with a legal problem that couldn't have come at a worse time.

According to the spoilers published by Celebrity Dirty Laundry, Katie will go off the rails in the upcoming episode as she paces at home. She will be freaking out over her own rage as well as her dangerous behavior. She will also try to convince herself that she has every right to feel the way she does.

In the preview video of the Thursday episode of "The Bold and the Beautiful," Katie is seen shouting, "I am nothing like her! I am nothing like her!"

A shot was also fired while Katie was home, and so Quinn will be suspecting that Katie has reached the point that she is now capable of committing a crime such as attempted murder. She will be storming into Katie's house and will speak lengthily about the entire ordeal.

Meanwhile, Maya (Karla Mosley) will try to uncover the reason behind Nicole's (Reign Edwards) behavior. She will suggest that she understands her sister well enough to know that something was amiss. Nicole will reveal the fact the she may no longer be capable of having another child, which was why she was acting so out of the ordinary.

More trouble is also brewing in the show, with Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) set to deliver some surprising updates. A legal issue will arise about Maya's adoption of Lizzie. This could present as a serious problem should Nicole decide to seek custody, which means a fierce battle may be looming on the horizon.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays on CBS.