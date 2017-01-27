'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Quinn And Ridge Spend Time Together, Katie Grows Suspicious

Things are only getting more intense in "The Bold and the Beautiful" as Quinn (Rena Sofer) plays with the feelings of others for her own gain. She will try to get closer to Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) in order to get a leg up, but will Eric (John McCook) find out about the affair?

Facebook/TheBoldandtheBeautifulThe next episode of 'The Bold and the Beautiful,' airing Jan. 27, will see Katie talking to Pam about Quinn's deceit.

The teaser clip for the upcoming episode sees Ridge and Quinn spending some time alone as the former fixes a drink while his father is away. Katie (Heather Tom) is obviously concerned and she will confide her worries in Pam (Alley Mills). The video sees Katie striking up a conversation with a shocked Pam as she asks about Ridge getting promoted to co-CEO. Katie also informs her that it was all Quinn's idea.

Quinn appeared to be changing her ways at first, but it soon became evident that she is still willing to do anything to get what she wants. Convincing Eric to make Ridge co-CEO is only one of the things she carried out for her own gain. However, Quinn also has some secrets of her own. And by the looks of it, Katie is ready to attack Quinn with everything she has got.

Meanwhile, Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Liam (Scott Clifton) will have an emotional conversation about the struggles they've been through. Of course, the two want to leave all of the issues in the past.

"I get now that ending my marriage was the only option," Wyatt says. It is clear that he had a hard time letting go of Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), but it was ultimately the best decision for them both. However, it is also apparent that his feelings for her are still present. And with time and, hopefully, some improvement, there may be hope for them in the future.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" continues on Friday, Jan. 27, at 1:30 p.m. on CBS.