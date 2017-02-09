'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Quinn Learns of Katie's Feelings for Her Husband; Brooke Confronts Her Sister

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The upcoming episode of "The Bold and the Beautiful" will see Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) advising her little sister, Katie (Heather Tom), to stay away from Eric (John McCook), who is married to Quinn (Rena Sofer).

Facebook/TheBoldandtheBeautiful'The Bold and the Beautiful' airs weekdays on CBS.

According to Soap Hub, Brooke will notice Katie's infatuation with Eric and knows that nothing good can come out of it. Over a shared meal, Brooke will confront Katie about her feelings for him, but the latter will insist that their relationship is nothing romantic. Katie tells her sister that she and Eric are merely friends, and nothing more, but Brooke will see right through this.

Moreover, Katie will assure Brooke that nothing will ever go down between her and Eric, especially since Quinn is married to him. After all, Quinn is unpredictable and can be devious in her ways. She is also very manipulative, and Katie knows better than to mess with her.

And despite Brooke's best intentions, she will indirectly be responsible for letting Quinn know of Katie's little crush. Brooke will go to Eric's house to warn him of Katie's growing feelings for him. However, Eric will insist that he only loves Quinn, who happens to be eavesdropping on their conversation. This will undoubtedly set Quinn off, but she also has some insecurities about their relationship.

It can be recalled that Quinn and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) previously shared a passionate kiss - something that Quinn will not be able to shake off. She knows it was a heat-of-the-moment kind of thing and that it was nothing more than a mistake.

Quinn will talk to Eric about her anxiety problems, especially when it comes to their union. She loves Eric and does not want to lose him.

Elsewhere, Steffy's (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) food fight may have ignited a public frenzy. Sally's (Courtney Hope) plan to up the PR for Spectra Fashions will catch the attention of many, including a reporter who asks her who she is. Knowing Sally, she might bad-mouth Forrester Creations, which will inevitably lead to a clash between her and Steffy.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays, 1:30 p.m. EST, on CBS.