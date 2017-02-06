'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Ridge Comes Clean With Brooke

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) will tell Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) about the kiss he shared with Quinn (Rena Sofer) in this week's upcoming episodes of "The Bold and the Beautiful."

Facebook/TheBoldandtheBeautifulBrooke will learn about Quinn in this week's episodes of "The Bold and the Beautiful."

The synopses (according to TV Guide) reveal that Ridge and Brooke's relationship will continue to face problems. Ridge is feeling guilty after the brief encounter he had with Quinn while they were in San Francisco. He also feels threatened because of Bill (Don Diamont). The other man keeps on coming in-between him and his fiancée. When Ridge left Brooke, she received a lot of comfort from Bill. Her ex-boyfriend is determined to win her back, even though she already said she wants to work things out with Ridge.

Ridge must be feeling scared that Brooke will leave him. He will confront Bill and tell him to stop confusing Brooke because she belongs to him. Spoilers claim that Rick (Jacob Young) will side with Ridge and tries to convince Bill to leave the couple alone. Although he does not like Ridge, Rick wants Brooke to be happy. His mother seems to be very much in love with her fiancé. Bill wants to listen to Rick, but he will still make an attempt to win back his ladylove.

Meanwhile, Thomas (Pierson Fode) will tell Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) how he really feels about her recent promotion. Steffy is now the CEO of Forrester Creations. Thomas was very disappointed with the board's decision. He felt that it was his time to take the lead in the company. He and Steffy will meet at Il Giardino to talk things out. She does not want to sever ties with Thomas because he is family, after all. Previously, Thomas was considering quitting and leaving town. Steffy's promotion was the last straw for him.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays at 1:30 p.m. EST on CBS.