'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Ridge Reasons With Eric; Thomas Unearths Feelings for Caroline

'The Bold and the Beautiful'

The upcoming episode of "The Bold and the Beautiful" will see Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) trying to change Eric's (John McCook) mind, but it does not seem like everything will turn out well for Ridge and Quinn (Rena Sofer).

Eric finally found out about Ridge and Quinn kissing. To Eric, Quinn was his everything, and he felt betrayed that they would go behind his back like that. As previously reported, he has gone off the map and Ridge will track him down to apologize.

Ridge seems genuinely sorry for kissing Quinn and wants to make up and hash things out with his father. However, Eric will not accept his apology. He will take this opportunity to berate Ridge for his actions. He even goes so far as to tell the younger man that he wants nothing more to do with him, even though the latter is his son. Ridge will try to reason with his father, but Eric will not listen to him.

Knowing that there may be no hope that Eric will forgive him, Ridge will ask his father to at least talk to Quinn and work on their marriage. However, Eric will be stubborn about it and it looks like Quinn will be forced out of Forrester Creations. In addition to that, he will also file for a divorce.

Elsewhere, Thomas (Pierson Fode) will find himself choosing between two women. He and Sally (Courtney Hope) have something real, but he also might not be entirely over his ex, Caroline (Linsey Godfrey). To make matters more confusing, Bill (Don Diamont) told Thomas that Caroline has a terminal illness.

Wanting to make Caroline happy during her last moments, Thomas will be open to the idea of reuniting. However, she will not be pleased when she finds out that Thomas only made the decision because he thought she was dying.

And while Bill only lied for his own advantage, it seems that he may have just helped Thomas realize that Caroline means more to him than he thought.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays at 1:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.