'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Ridge Tries Hard to Win Back Brooke; Sally Considers Leaving Los Angeles

This week on the long-running CBS soap opera "The Bold and the Beautiful," fans can expect to see Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) doing all he can to get Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) back. Meanwhile, a demoralized Sally (Courtney Hope) will start thinking about leaving Los Angeles for good.

Will Ridge Ever Get Brooke Back?

One of the highlights in this week's run of "The Bold and the Beautiful" is Ridge's efforts to convince Brooke that he is sorry for all the wrong things he did and that he wants her back in his life.

Ridge and Brooke have been married before. Their old flame was rekindled when their son, R.J. (Anthony Turpel), came back from school. It led to another engagement, but Ridge's affair with Quinn (Rena Sofer) got in the way.

Brooke has also been spending some time with Bill (Don Diamont) recently. He is the man she was in love with before she got back with Ridge.

According to spoilers, Ridge is not willing to give up on her just yet. And as for Brooke, she does not want to become engaged to Bill as of the moment since she would like to make sure she is totally over Ridge before saying her vows to another man.

However, it seems that Brooke is actually still affected by Ridge's efforts to make things right with her. In her mind, she knows the relationship has no future but her heart cannot stop considering the idea of making her family whole again.

Will Sally Leave Los Angeles for Good?

Now that Forrester Creations has started the legal fight between them and the Spectras, everything has started to feel overwhelming for Sally. She will end up considering leaving Los Angeles to start a new life somewhere and without her Forrester lover.

Despite all her deceptive ways backfiring on her, she still has a faithful lover in Thomas (Pierson Fode), who even spoke in her favor in his deposition before the trials begin — which ultimately meant going against his family.

As for Sally, she thinks all Thomas' sacrifices are beyond what she deserves. Despite having him, she will still be overpowered by the desire to leave behind all the mess she made in L.A.

