'The Bold and the Beautiful' April 24-28 Spoilers: Ridge's Secret Is Exposed

"The Bold and the Beautiful" spoilers are making rounds now, and it looks like fans are in to witness another week of intense drama.

(Photo: Facebook/TheBoldandtheBeautiful)Promotional banner for CBS’ daytime soap opera “The Bold and the Beautiful.”

Things will get really complicated for the characters of "The Bold and the Beautiful." Here is what Celebrity Dirty Laundry shared regarding what might happen to some of the fans' favorite characters in the coming week.

In the previous episodes of "The Bold and the Beautiful," Bill Spencer Jr. (Don Diamont) spent a steamy night with Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). He then proposed to his (former) beau. The two have reignited their flame but will it last this time?

In Celebrity Dirty Laundry's spoilers, Bill is reportedly now happy to have Brooke back in his life. Yet, he is still pondering on why Ridge Forrester (Ronn Moss) and her now fiancée, Bill, ended their relationship.

That being said, fans might see a showdown happen between Ridge and Bill. Spoilers suggest Bill will come face to face with Ridge to try to find out the truth.

However, things will not sit well with Ridge as he gets confronted by Bill. He thinks he does not have to explain anything to him as to why he and Brooke called it quits. Even so, Bill will not give up without any answer.

Of course, Brooke will try to halt them, but Bill will not concede defeat. With that, the latter is left with no choice but to try to uncover Ridge's secret.

Despite Ridge's secret being unfolded, it seems as though Brooke will run back to him. In Soap She Knows' May sweeps, Ridge is said to be expressing his willingness to fight for Brooke. Spoilers claim that he is all the more willing to "fight for her" even if she and Bill are already engaged; thus, Brooke will have second thoughts.