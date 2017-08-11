'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Sally Defends Spectra Against Steffy; Dr. James Warwick Returns

Facebook/TheBoldandtheBeautiful 'The Bold and the Beautiful' airs weekdays on CBS.

The upcoming episode of "The Bold and the Beautiful" will see Sally (Courtney Hope) standing her ground against Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) while Thomas (Pierson Fode) is absent.

The Friday, Aug. 11, episode of the soap opera will feature Steffy heading over to Spectra to taunt Sally. Thomas is in New York and Spectra has been left in Sally's care. With Thomas gone, Steffy believes that Spectra will come crashing down. She will be so confident that she even goes to the Spectra office to relish in her triumph.

However, Sally will not be so quick to give up. She will work hard to make sure Spectra stays afloat with her in charge and she will make sure Steffy understands that. However, Sally will not be so sure of herself when she is left alone. She may come off as confident, but she really has doubts about herself. Nevertheless, she will strive to prove her worth.

Meanwhile, Katie (Heather Tom) will be busy enjoying her romance with Wyatt (Darin Brooks). Her new relationship will make her feel young again.

As for Quinn (Rena Sofer), she will be confronted by Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) and it looks like it will get physical between them. Eric (John McCook) has already decided to take Quinn back despite her shortcomings, and Sheila is definitely not pleased about it. After all, she has always wanted to lead Forrester herself.

Fans can look forward to the appearance of Dr. James Warwick (Ian Buchanan) in the following week, as Eric will become concerned about Sheila's mental health. However, she and the doctor were once an item, so their exchange will surely bring about some awkwardness and tension. Knowing Sheila, though, she will undoubtedly act her way through the session in order to prove that she is not a flight risk.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays at 1:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.