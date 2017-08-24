'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Sally Finds Success With Own Designs; Everyone Wants Thomas to Return Except Bill

Facebook / TheBoldandtheBeautiful Promo photo for CBS' 'The Bold and the Beautiful'

Fans of "The Bold and the Beautiful" will find the young Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) slowly gaining success after launching her own fashion designs. Meanwhile, it will seem like everyone — except Bill (Don Diamont) — wants to convince Thomas (Pierson Fodé) to return.

Spectra Fashions, in most of the soap opera's history, was notoriously known for making money and fame off of stolen designs from rival company Forrester Creations. However, the story is slowly changing now that the current head of Spectra, Sally, has decided to take on a new strategy.

Bill has been hoping for Sally's designs to flop, which could eventually lead Spectra Fashions to ultimately go out of business. When that happens, he wants to take the land where Spectra Fashions' building is located and use it for his own plans.

Bill is obsessed about the said piece of land. In fact, in the past months, he has exerted an insurmountable amount of effort to evacuate the Spectras. There was even a time he used his publishing prowess to spread fake news against them.

Now, everything is backfiring for Bill. If Sally's design becomes a market hit, he will have lesser chances in acquiring the said land.

On the other hand, Bill still has one card against Sally — Thomas. Bill convinced Sally's lover to stay away and stop helping Sally, which has really taken its toll on her at some point.

Bill has the capacity to ruin Thomas and his future so it is not shocking how the former is able to control Thomas in his hands. However, more and more people will become suspicious of Thomas' sudden disappearance.

Caroline helps Bill's plans by pretending she is terminally ill. This persuaded Thomas to be with her and their child. However, as things normally go in soap opera dramas, lies like Caroline's are not kept for so long. So, it is now only a matter of time before Thomas uncovers the truth.

Liam, Brooke and other characters are looking to convince Thomas to come back. But only Steffy knows what is really happening. However, Steffy does not seem to be willing to help Liam and the others.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays at 1:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.