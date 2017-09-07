'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Sally Tells Steffy About Her Decision to Leave; Pierson Fode Departing

Facebook/TheBoldandtheBeautiful 'The Bold and the Beautiful' airs weekdays on CBS.

The upcoming episode of "The Bold and the Beautiful" will see Sally (Courtney Hope) letting Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) know of her plan to leave Spectra.

It can be recalled that Sally stole from Forrester Creations for Spectra, but karma got her in the end when a fire burned down all her hard work. Spoilers reveal that she will accept defeat and decide to move on to something else in her life. But she will not be leaving without saying goodbye--even if it is to a known competitor.

Sally will tell Steffy about her decision and hope that nothing else will come of their rivalry. She is ready to move to Los Angeles, California, and to start anew. And while she will try to hide behind a positive facade, Sally will be heartbroken deep down. She knows she failed, and she is not taking it very well.

What is even more surprising is that Steffy will feel bad for Sally. She knows that the latter has potential and does not usually give up. Sally will be ready to leave by next week, but she should not pack all her things just yet. Spoilers also reveal that Liam (Scott Clifton) may swoop in just in time to save her.

Speaking of departures, "The Bold and the Beautiful" fans may have to say goodbye to a major character. Pierson Fode, who plays Thomas Forrester, has revealed in an interview with Soap Opera Digest (via Soap Hub) that he will be leaving the show. His last appearance is scheduled to be on the Sept. 14 episode.

It remains to be seen how Fode's character will be written out, especially since he and Sally have something between them. But seeing as she is getting close to Liam, the writers may have already found a new love interest for Sally's character.

