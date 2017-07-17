'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Sheila and Eric Get Closer; Caroline to Steal Thomas from Sally

Facebook/TheBoldAndTheBeautiful More confrontations this week in "The Bold and The Beautiful."

"The Bold and the Beautiful" got its fans on an insanely thrilling roller coaster ride what with the events last week. It will not be getting calmer anytime soon as events escalate, especially for Eric Forrester (John McCook), Sheila (Kimberlin Brown), Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), Quinn (Rena Sofer), and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye). Spoilers for CBS' long-running soap reveal confrontations and dangerous situations.

Fans of "The Bold and the Beautiful" know that when it comes down to it, Sheila is unforgiving, vicious, and relentless. After returning and finding out about Quinn and Ridge, things escalated so quickly that Steffy finally released a bullet to Sheila's direction. Considering how she is his current support through the lies and betrayal, Eric is fuming over Steffy's decision, and although she defends her decision, the situation will bring them closer than ever.

According to spoilers, Ridge will finally come clean to Steffy, telling her all about why Eric moved out and his kisses with Quinn. Given that Eric is definitely sticking to Sheila's side, Steffy is about to get even more upset. Ridge expresses his regret, but it is doubtful that that would quell her anger over the cheating situation that everyone relevant knew in "The Bold and the Beautiful."

Ever as headstrong as she is, Steffy will confront Quinn and she is about to lay it all down on her before finally telling anyone who cares to listen that the woman is incapable of change and that Eric deserves better. As to whether or not that happy ending is with Sheila, fans will have to wait and see.

Meanwhile, Thomas (Pierson Fode) will be caught in a tug of war between Caroline (Linsey Godfrey) and Sally (Courtney Hope). She is set to invite Bill (Don Diamont) back, and considering how much he wants the Spectra property, he is about to make things even more interesting.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays on CBS at 1:30 p.m. EDT.