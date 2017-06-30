'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Sheila Reveals Quinn's Dark Secret to Eric

Sheila is up to something in the upcoming airing of "The Bold and the Beautiful." The June 30 episode of the popular series will find Quinn in a difficult position as Sheila prepares to make her suffer with what she knows.

At this point in the story, it is pretty clear that Sheila is distrustful when it comes to Quinn, as she believes that the latter has some skeletons in her closet and is only pretending to be innocent. Since Eric is with Quinn and Sheila wants the man for herself, she will do whatever it takes to destroy her rival.

The spoilers for the episode suggest that Charlie will help Sheila as he knows what Quinn has been hiding from them - that she and Ridge previously had a secret affair and betrayed Eric. However, Sheila would like the other lady to be more miserable and is determined to destroy her one step at a time.

In the preview for the episode, Sheila asked Quinn why she seems so uncomfortable in front of her and inquires if she is guilty of anything. There are speculations that during their confrontation, Sheila will threaten Quinn about revealing her dark secret, causing the latter to consider telling Eric the truth herself. Quinn will reportedly ask Ridge to help her with her confession, but it looks like it will be too late for her, as Sheila is already set to spill the beans before she can even talk to Eric. The explosive revelation about Ridge and Quinn's previous affair will happen next week, and fans can expect Eric to blow a fuse.

Elsewhere in the episode, Pam will be threatened by Sheila's presence and will find a way to get rid of her. She will seek to destroy Sheila by telling Charlie that the woman has been put behind bars twice and is not someone he should trust.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays at 1:30 p.m. EDT on CBS and 6:30 p.m. on Pop.