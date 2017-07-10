'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Sheila to Reveal Quinn and Ridge's Affair?

Facebook/TheBoldAndTheBeautiful "The Bold and the Beautiful" new episodes to feature intense scenes between Sheila and Quinn

This week, "The Bold and the Beautiful" may feature an intense showdown between Sheila (Kimberlin Brown), who has returned to Los Angeles, and Quinn (Rena Sofer), who has been claiming to be a changed person for a while now. Considering how the latter has always been more on the edge of insanity, there is a lot that can happen on the next episodes of CBS' long-running soap.

Eric Forrester's (John McCook) life went through a rough patch when it was revealed that Quinn had a few kisses with his son, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye). Of course, just as any disgusted and hurt man would, he threw his wife and son out. However, upon Sheila's return, she found out that he is back with her again after going through lengths to comfort him after he was devastated.

According to spoilers, Sheila is now on a mission to find more about the secret Quinn is hiding, which has something to do with her escapade with Ridge. Considering the fact that Ridge is still having an affair with Quinn and how Eric is the only person who does not know, a lot is about to go down in "The Bold and the Beautiful."

Quinn has always been violent. She trusts and is loyal to no one, which means that she can get what she wants by getting rid of anyone in her way. Sheila is in a dangerous position, but at the same time, there may never be an opportunity like this again. Spoilers also reveal that Eric is about to find out how Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and everyone he thought cared for him have been lying to him for months.

Given how Sheila was the person who comforted her the first time he got devastated, this situation again puts her at the top of the world. Eric will have no choice but to turn to her, which is what she wanted all along.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays on CBS at 1:30 p.m. EDT.