The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: The Spectra Family Returns

Quinn (Rena Sofer) has been playing the villain role quite nicely in "The Bold and the Beautiful," but a certain family is going to make their return and they are going to give Quinn a run for her money.

The Spectras are back, and there's a new Sally (Courtney Hope) in town. In an interview with TV Insider, executive producer Bradley Bell revealed that this Sally was the grandniece of the original Sally (the late Darlene Conley) and she grew up with her grandmother, Sally's sister, Shirley (Patrika Darbo).

Joining Sally is Saul (Alex Wyse), the nephew of tailor Saul Feinberg (the late Michael Fox). Furthermore, the show is going to introduce a new version of Darla Einstein (Schae Harrison) named Darlita (Danube Hermosillo). Well, those names do sound alike, and it's likely done on purpose.

"This will be Spectra, the next generation," Bell said. "All four have an incredible comic timing. I'm so excited about this group! We're going through some rough times in our country and our world right now. We could use some escapism and levity, and that's exactly what this new Spectra gang will provide," he added.

Aside from the new characters, the show is also bringing back Sally's son C.J. (Mick Cain). Bell said the new Sally wanted to start a fashion business in the old Spectra Fashions warehouse, however, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) has plans to demolish the building to build a skyscraper. Fortune smiles on Sally, though, because C.J. owns the building and he decided to let Sally have the building for six months.

"She has very little time to make a go of it, but this is her opportunity to make Spectra Fashions shine again. And the original Sally is backing her from afar," Bell stated.

It would be interesting to see the old family rivalry brought back to life in "The Bold and the Beautiful." The show airs every weekday at 1:30 p.m. ET on CBS.