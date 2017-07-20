'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers This Week: Is Sheila Using Quinn's New Heartbreak to Earn His Trust?

Facebook / TheBoldandtheBeautiful "The Bold and the Beautiful" next episode to see Sheila standing by Eric

Eric (John McCook) will continue to have Sheila's (Kimberlin Brown) support in Thursday's episode of "The Bold and the Beautiful."

Spoilers claim that due to the betrayal that Eric suffered from his wife Quinn (Rena Sofer) and son Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), Sheila will feel that Eric is at his lowest point, so she will make him realize that she is there for him as he tries to recover.

This could bring back Eric's trust to Sheila once again, but it does not mean that the villainess would stop causing chaos in the lives of the Forrester family.

On the other hand, Quinn will try to get Ridge's daughter Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes) on her side to help her fix things with Eric. Quinn knows that Eric may never forgive her for having an affair with his son, but she knows that she can still make it up to him.

Other spoilers report that Steffy will doubt Quinn's motives, but she also knows that Sheila can cause more harm if Quinn will be banished from the Forresters' lives. This could mean that Steffy will have a lot of contemplating to do if she wants to protect her grandfather from further pain.

Fans of the long-running soap opera are also expecting to see how Quinn's son Wyatt (Darin Brooks) will react after finding out that she sneaked around with Ridge after marrying Eric.

According to other spoilers, Quinn will confess to her son that she messed up her relationship with her new husband. Since Wyatt is just one of the very few people who supported her decision to marry Eric, it can be assumed that the latter will be deeply disappointed with her mother.

However, fans of the soap know that Wyatt will surely offer his support to his mother no matter what she does.

CBS airs the latest episodes of "The Bold and the Beautiful" weekdays at 1:30 p.m. EDT.