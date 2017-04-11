'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers News: Thomas and Sally Struggle to Move On; Bill Is Determined to Bring Down Spectra

This week, fans will find Thomas Forrester (Pierson Fodé) and Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) struggling to forget about their doomed-to-fail relationship. On the other hand, Bill Spencer Jr. (Don Diamont) is determined to bring down Spectra Fashions to get what he wants.

From the moment Thomas and Sally started flirting with each other, most of the fans could already tell it spelled trouble. They were from two families who were archrivals in the world of fashion. Sally's dirty ways and her determination to get ahead of the Forresters cannot be ruled out of the equation as well.

Facebook/TheBoldandtheBeautiful 'The Bold and the Beautiful' airs weekdays on CBS.

Aside from having unfavorable situations around them, it has not been that long since Thomas and Sally started seeing each other so it is likely they have yet to find the courage to stand and face the challenges that naturally popped up. Sally's family also recently reminded her that she cannot be Thomas' lover while her main goal is stealing designs from Forrester Creations.

Feeling that they had no other choice, the two broke up.

They will both find solace in their own families. Sally opened up to her grandmother, Shirley Spectra (Patrika Darbo), about the struggle of moving on from Thomas. However, Shirley advised her to put her heart into her real goal - bringing Spectra Fashions up the food chain and taking Forrester Creations down.

Sally has been successful in stealing designs from the Forresters and they have finally created a fashion line off of these. With that, Shirley tells her granddaughter it is time to concentrate on organizing a fashion show to launch their products.

Meanwhile, if Sally and Shirley are ever more determined to achieve their plans, Bill is as equally focused on bringing them down. It can be recalled that he used his media power to make the initial review of Spectra Fashions look bad. Bill also has more up his sleeves just to force them out of the building that he is obsessing about.

The said building was given to Sally by C.J. Garrison (Christopher Graves) for the main purpose of putting Spectra Fashions on the map. But if she becomes unsuccessful, Bill's chance of acquiring the property grows.

Bill is expected to order his reporter to write another bad review of the Spectra fashion line with the hopes of ruining Sally and Shirley's ambitions. However, the reporter might hesitate in carrying out the plan, especially if he thinks that Spectra Fashion deserves the praise.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs from Monday through Friday at 1:30 p.m. EDT on CBS and 6:30 p.m. EDT on cable network Pop.