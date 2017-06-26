'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Thorne Returns as Rightful Heir of Forrester Creations

CBS' soap "The Bold and the Beautiful" is about to feature the return of one of the most loved characters. Thorne, who is played by Winsor D. Harmon III, is about to make a comeback that may result in a chain of events that will throw the cast of "The Bold and The Beautiful" for a loop. Meanwhile, a showdown between Quinn and Sheila is about to make the CBS series even more thrilling and exciting for fans.

Facebook/TheBoldandtheBeautiful"The Bold and The Beautiful" to feature more exciting and thrilling episodes this week

As the real heir of Forrester Creation, Thorne's comeback may throw Ridge out of his throne. According to spoilers, his return was made known to fans after he posted pictures of himself on social media, all for the sake of teasing his comeback to fans. Considering how everyone knows that Thorne is Eric Forrester's eldest son and that Ridge is Massimo Marone's, there is a good chance that Forrester Creations will fall into the rightful hands of Thorne.

At the moment, Ridge and his daughter Steffy are in charge of the dynasty. They move like they were meant to do it, and both love the power that comes from their roles in the company. That is why Thorne's comeback may result in a power struggle. Of course, that is if he returned to "The Bold and the Beautiful" for that reason alone.

Other sources report that Throne's disappearance from the company is the result of his attempt to rescue Macy's beloved company, Spectra. The scene is reminiscent of Thomas' actions, who also quit the company for the sake of his significant other. Now, Thorne may be seeking to have Forrester Creations in his rightful and capable hands.

Meanwhile, spoilers also indicate that someone may let it slip to Eric about Quinn and Ridge's activities. Considering the former's many enemies and their desire to destroy her personal life, this week's episodes of "The Bold and the Beautiful" could witness a showdown between Quinn and Sheila, who are expected to take him back with welcoming arms despite the disapproval of Eric's family.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays at 1:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.