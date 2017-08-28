'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: War Between Sheila and Quinn Rages On; While Sally Suffers Bill's Evil Scheme

Facebook/TheBoldAndTheBeautiful

In the past few weeks, fans of "The Bold and the Beautiful" saw through the consequences of Quinn's (Rena Sofer) affair with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye). It allowed Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) to crawl her way back in Eric's (John McCook) life and recent spoilers has it that the war will continue in this week's episodes of the CBS long-running soap. There is also the fact that Sally (Courtney Hope) will be watching her hard work burn down to the ground.

According to spoilers, although Eric might insist that he does not trust Sheila any more than he trusts Quinn, the fact that he has allowed her into her home has all but made sure that she will win the war. Eric has always cared for his past love and current circumstances will only push him closer to her as she picks off the people in his life, one by one. Sheila will be enlisting Charlie (Dick Christie) and James (Ian Buchanan) to do her bidding as she makes Eric distrust the son he disowned and the current love who betrayed him.

This week, Quinn will also figure out Sheila's secret and she will confront her about it. She will ask her why she did not tell Eric about her health condition and this will result into another physical fight. Eric will arrive just in time to witness it and separate the two, but he will be confused as to whom to believe.

Meanwhile, further reports indicate that Sally will be heartbroken as she watches Spectra quite literally burn as a result of Bill's (Don Diamont) scheme to take her property. Angered, Liam (Scott Clifton) will confront his father about it and tell him that he might just report him for doing such a thing to Sally, who has done nothing but work hard.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays at 1:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.