'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers News: Why the Fashion Show Means so Much to Sally Spectra

There is a big event that is expected to take place inside "The Bold and the Beautiful," a fashion show, and one that could determine the future for one family - particularly one of its members.

Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) knows quite well that she has a lot riding on the success of this fashion show.

This is, in effect, something that could make or break her career as the new head of Spectra Fashions.

It is clear that she understands that as well, which is why she and the other members of the Spectra family have done what they can to give the show every opportunity to succeed.

As a recent article from SoapHub pointed out, the members of the family have even tried to win over critics who could effectively determine just how successful the show will be, but whether those tactics will work is something fans will have to see for themselves.

Still, no one will likely be as affected by the fashion show's success or failure than Sally.

She has sacrificed so much for the show, including neglecting certain aspects of her personal life, just to make sure that it can be a success.

Succeeding would announce to the world that the Spectras are back and better than ever, an upside that could seemingly be perceived as something worth sacrificing for.

However, the downside is real as well. Failing now could mean the end for the Spectras, and even more so for Sally, who may have nowhere to go should success prove elusive.

The fashion show will be a fateful one in many ways and for a lot of people, none more so than for Sally, and fans should be able to see how it all plays out soon enough.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays at 1:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.