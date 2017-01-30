'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers for This Week: Will Thomas Leave The Company?

Thomas (Pierson Fode) is not happy with what has been happening at Forrester Creations in this week's upcoming episodes of "The Bold and the Beautiful."

Facebook/TheBoldandtheBeautifulThomas is ready to pack his bags in the next episode of "The Bold and the Beautiful."

Celeb Dirty Laundry reveals that the family war is far from over even though Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) has already been named the company's CEO. Thomas is fuming mad that his appeal has fallen on deaf ears. Rick (Jacob Young) is disappointed as well. He thought he would still be CEO, considering how well he performed before Eric (John McCook) took over. He and Maya's (Karla Mosley) ways might not always be fair, but they worked. Forrester Creations prospered under his leadership and he is proud of it.

Thomas is similarly disillusioned. He thought he was going to be the CEO. Spoilers reveal that he will even rant about his frustrations to a stranger while having dinner at Il Giardino. According to TV Guide, Thomas is so frustrated that he is thinking of leaving the company for good. Nothing seems to be going his way.

Meanwhile, Steffy is becoming suspicious of Quinn (Rena Sofer). She thinks that something is going on between her and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye). Previously, Quinn suggested that Steffy and Ridge share the CEO position.

Steffy wonders why Quinn suddenly changed her attitude towards Ridge. She has suspicions that something happened while the two were in San Francisco. Ridge's wife, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), also believes that Quinn is out to steal her man. She fears that while she was in Europe, Ridge was seeing Quinn. Steffy wants to know what Quinn's real motives are. She will not easily give up the CEO position she has worked hard for. Under her leadership, Forrester Creations has accomplished so many things already. She wants to achieve more and prove her skills to the family.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays at 1:30 p.m. EST on CBS.