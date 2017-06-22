'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Zende Tries to Convince Nicole to Drop Claims to Lizzie's Custody

On Thursday, "The Bold and the Beautiful" will see young couple Zende Forrester Dominguez (Rome Flynn) and Nicole Avant (Reign Edwards) about to go through a heated debate if they should or should not give up baby Lizzy Forrester (Gianna and Isabella Garcia).

Facebook/TheBoldandtheBeautifulPromotional picture for the series "The Bold and The Beautiful."

The familial and legal struggle continues between couples Zende and Nicole, and Maya Avant Forrester (Karla Mosley) and Rick Forrester (Jacob Young). Maya and Nicole are sisters who are currently in a fight over the custody of baby Lizzy.

According to spoiler reports, while Zende wants to show his support for his wife, he appears to be half-hearted with Nicole's decision to legally adopt Lizzy. It looks like he will be Maya and Rick's big chance to convince Nicole to honor their original deal and give up the baby.

It can be recalled that Zende agreed and supported Nicole's decision to become Maya and Rick's surrogate because he thought his wife was giving them a very beautiful blessing that Nicole was now taking away from them.

With that, it is likely Zende will try to talk Nicole out of signing the adoption papers that will seal her custody over Lizzy. Viewers can expect to see Nicole disappointed with what she hears from her husband.

Fans can recall that Maya is a transgender woman, thus she cannot get pregnant. However, she still yearns to have a complete family with Rick. Since she would not consider adoption, their only option was to conceive through a surrogate, which Maya was open to doing because it would give them the chance to have a baby that genuinely has her and Rick's family blood.

Her sister Nicole, agreed to the task of being their surrogate, which ultimately makes her the biological mother of baby Lizzy. However, the process of being a surrogate had a complication on Nicole's body.

Later on, she was diagnosed with amenorrhea that now prevents her from getting pregnant again. This is when things started getting complicated. Nicole started claiming Lizzy as her own child due to her fear of never having a child of her own.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs from Monday through Friday at 1:30 p.m. EDT on CBS and at 6:30 p.m. on Pop.