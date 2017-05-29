'The Bold and the Beautiful' Week of May 29-June 2 Spoilers: Saul Offers Partnership With Sally; Katie Threatens Quinn Again

More drama awaits the Forresters and the Spectras in this week's (May 29–June 2) installment of CBS's daytime soap opera "The Bold and the Beautiful."

(Photo: Facebook/TheBoldandtheBeautiful)A promotional photo of the CBS daytime soap opera series "The Bold and the Beautiful."

Spoilers for the upcoming episodes hint that vicious threats, worsening fears, damaged relationships and more can be expected this week.

Spoilers reveal that Thomas (Pierson Fodé) will be getting another chance to be with his family once again, while Saul (Alex Wyse) will be looking to establish a partnership with Sally (Courtney Hope).

In the upcoming episodes this week, Sally will have to deal with a jealous Saul, who is not very pleased with her connection with Thomas. Saul will want to convince Sally to search for a better business partner and will be pitching himself as possible alternative. However, Sally won't be quite taken with the idea, so she will have to break the truth gently.

On the Tuesday episode this week, Katie (Heather Tom) will be issuing a threat to Quinn (Rena Sofer). Thomas, on the other hand, will try to repair the relationship between Coco (Courtney) and Sally.

Spoilers published by Celeb Dirty Laundry reveal that Katie will be enraged at Quinn, and things will not go well between the two of them. Katie has a lot of leverage — with her knowledge of Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Quinn's secret — and she will make attempts to threaten them. However, Ridge will do what he can to make sure that Katie keeps silent about what she knows.

At certain points in this week's episodes of "The Bold and the Beautiful," Ridge will attempt to reassure Quinn, calming her fears. Thomas will be sitting as the new head of Spectra Fashions. On the other hand, Katie will have renewed interest over what is happening at the Forrester mansion, while Eric (John McCook) tries to intervene for Thomas.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Sally will also be squaring off this week, as news of Thomas's new position in the company begin to spread.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays on CBS.