'The Bold Type' Release Date News: Two-Hour Premiere Set for July on Freeform

"The Bold Type" is Freeform's new drama series about three girls navigating their way in the Big Apple while juggling their blossoming careers and personal lives. A preview of the pilot recently aired ahead of its official two-hour premiere in July.

Facebook/TheBoldTypeTV'The Bold Type' premieres July 11 on Freeform.

The series follows Jane (Katie Stevens), Kat (Aisha Dee) and Sutton (Meghann Fahy) as three friends who all work for Scarlet, a women's magazine reminiscent of Cosmopolitan, and the magazine's editor-in-chief Jacqueline (Melora Hardin). Together, the girls sail through the fashion and political world as they explore love, sexuality and identity. The series also features a strong theme of female empowerment.

Joanna Coles, who is Cosmopolitan's former editor-in-chief and is the current chief content officer of Hearst Magazines, serves as executive producer. The series was inspired by Coles' life and created by Sarah Watson.

Earlier this year, Freeform released the series' official trailer, which opened with shots of New York City. It featured the Scarlet office, parties, work and even Jacqueline ignoring a call from Beyoncé.

Other promos have also been released, and among them were three that introduced the girls.

The first one featured Jane, a writer at Scarlet. She goes to her friends for advice when she stumbles on roadblocks for a particular story. She is also more concerned about politics than fashion, and wants to be taken seriously.

The second one showed Kat, Scarlet's social media director. Kat is strong and speaks her mind. She is willing to fight for the things she believes in.

The third one highlighted Sutton, an assistant at Scarlet. Sutton is having an affair with Richard (Sam Page), a Scarlet board member. Her friends soon find out about her relationship with him, and she declares that she can make her own decisions. Sutton is concerned that her career is going nowhere, but she is determined to get what she wants and works for it.

"The Bold Type" will premiere on July 11 at 9 p.m. EDT on Freeform.

Watch the trailer below: