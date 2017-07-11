'The Bold Type' Season 1 Episode 3 Spoilers: Kat Becomes a Victim of Internet Trolling

Facebook/TheBoldTypeTV "The Bold Type" next episode to see Kat make a stand for gender equality

Freeform's newest drama series "The Bold Type" will tackle cyberbullying in episode 3 titled "The Woman Behind the Clothes."

Reports reveal that the upcoming episode will center on Kat Edison's (Aisha Dee) decision to stand up against gender inequality. But she will have to face a major backlash since her views will be greeted by a lot of trolls online.

In an interview with Refinery 29, showrunner Sarah Watson talked about the decision to incorporate trolling in the plot of episode 3.

According to Watson, the topic reflects the usual events that happen in real life. "Everyone is a target on the internet. I, specifically, have one friend who was trolled during Gamergate. To see how vicious and ruthless and personal it got," the showrunner stated.

She also revealed that the topic was inspired by a fellow TV writer. "I won't say her name, but she's very successful, you'd absolutely know her. She admitted to me once, 'I am a very successful woman with a great life and a great job and I have cried myself to sleep over things people have said to me on Twitter.' It was such a gut punch," she also said.

On the other hand, the newly promoted Scarlet magazine writer Jane Stevens (Katie Stevens) will be assigned to work on a story about a congresswoman. But instead of following the instructions, Jane will opt to write the article using a different angle to make a bigger impact.

Another synopsis reveals that Jane will start a casual fling with some guy in the office. However, she will immediately get turned off after learning that her office fling is also writing a rebuttal to her previously released article.

Meanwhile, Scarlet magazine's assistant Sutton Brady (Meghann Fahy) will contemplate on her skills after thinking she finally found her dream job.

The episode will air on Freeform on Tuesday, July 18, at 9 p.m. EDT.