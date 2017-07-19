'The Bold Type' Season 1 Episode 4 Spoilers: Jane Gets An Invite as Guest Speaker on a Panel

Facebook/TheBoldTypeTV Jane deals with insecurities in the next episode of "The Bold Type."

Jane (Katie Stevens) will begin to question her skills as a writer in the upcoming episode of "The Bold Type."

In the episode titled "If You Can't Do It With Feeling," the synopsis (according to TV Guide) reveals that Jane's hidden insecurities will be brought to the surface during an event. The young staffer from Scarlet Magazine was invited to be one of the guest speakers on a panel for political writers who are under 30. While Jane is excited with the prospect of interacting with fellow young minds, she will begin to feel intimidated once she sees the other speakers. All of them seem to have more impressive credentials and experience compared to her.

As a newbie writer in one of the top magazines in the country, Jane is almost always confident in her capability, until now. Perhaps her uncertainties stem from all the pressure she is getting while working under Jacqueline (Melora Hardin).

The previous episode saw Jane doing an important story about a congresswoman. Finding a different angle to make it more interesting to the readers proved to be a challenge for her. The panel is supposed to lift her spirits up, but it looks like it will do the opposite. Will Jane be able to keep her wits and inspire the other writers as she is supposed to?

In a recent interview with Refinery29, showrunner Sarah Watson spoke about the three main characters in the show - Jane, Kat (Aisha Dee) and Sutton (Meghann Fahy) - and how they will struggle as women in their 20s usually do. All of them are living their dream of making it big in the industry and Scarlet Magazine is their first huge step in that direction.

"Kat has this millennial spirit of 'I can do anything!' and it got her this far. I think Sutton, deep down, has the most drive out of any of them, but she's not as accustomed to speaking up for herself. That's really her journey. Then, Jane, who's known what she wants to do her entire life. In your mid-twenties, you can be at wildly different places in your career, but it was also important to me to show how much they support each other," Watson said in the interview.

"The Bold Type" episode 4 will air on Tuesday, July 25, at 9 p.m. EDT on Freeform.