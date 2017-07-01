'The Bold Type' Season 1 Spoilers: Jane Struggles with Her New Assignment

When Freeform's latest drama series "The Bold Type" premieres, Jane Sloan (Katie Stevens) will be tasked to write the sex column for Scarlet magazine, and will be taken aback once it starts getting personal.

Facebook/TheBoldTypeTV "The Bold Type" premieres July 11 on Freeform.

As revealed in the trailer for "The Bold Type" season 1 episode 2, titled "O Hell No," Jane's lack of experience in the area hampers her from writing the assigned article. She takes her friends by surprise by spilling her secret, but her fellow writers will jump right in to help. The girls will have to find a way for Jane to find the right content for this global women's magazine.

Sutton Brady (Meghann Fahy), on the other hand, seems tobe having far better luck in her career, as revealed in the synopsis of the second episode. She will be presented with an opportunity to advance, but she is not too ecstatic about it. This path might not be what she wants do for the rest of her life.

Elsewhere in the episode, the more Kat Edison (Aisha Dee) spends time with Adena El-Amin (Nikohl Boosheri), the more she questions her identity.

For the uninitiated, the series follows the lives of a group of young female writers for a magazine called Scarlet. It follows these women down the road to self-discovery, their journey in friendship, and their falling in love. "The Bold Type" is inspired by the life of former Cosmopolitan magazine editor Joanna Coles, who is the show's executive producer.

Aside from the aforementioned actors, "The Bold Type" also features Melora Hardin as Jacqueline Carlyle, and Matt Ward as Alex.

"The Bold Type" premieres on Tuesday, July 11, at 10 p.m. EDT on Freeform with a two-hour special, wherein season 1 episode 2, titled "O Hell No," will be one of the episodes to be featured.