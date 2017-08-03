'The Bold Type' Season 1 Spoilers: Kat Undergoes Genetic Exam for New Article

disneyabcpress.com Kat goes through a genetic exam as part of her research for a new article that she has to write for Scarlet magazine in episode 6 of "The Bold Type."

Jane Sloan (Katie Stevens) will be in another compromising position on the next episode of "The Bold Type" season 1.

According to the synopsis of the episode titled "The Breast Issue," Jane will reportedly get in touch with her past issues and her present challenges when she is asked to write a controversial article about BRCA gene testing. This means she will have to have herself checked if she is at risk of getting breast or ovarian cancer.

But Jane will not be the only one who will have to deal with breast challenges in the upcoming episode. Based on the trailer of episode 6, Scarlet magazine's social media director Kat Edison (Aisha Dee) will be involved in the "Free the Nipple" campaign to emphasize the magazine's breast health awareness campaign. However, Kat's approach may go too far, since some of Scarlet's social media followers might even consider banning the account.

Meanwhile, the synopsis also reveals that Sutton Brady (Meghann Fahy) will do everything to excel in her new tasks. However, she will have to rely on Alex (Matt Ward) when things start to go out of hand.

In an interview with Hidden Remote, Fahy talked about how her character will deal with her new fashion assistant job under Oliver Grayson (Stephen Conrad). According to the actress, the stakes will be higher for Sutton now that she is working for the head of Scarlet magazine's fashion department.

"She has to really prove herself because she doesn't have a background in fashion, so she has to work twice as hard as somebody who would just because she has to really let him know that she can handle all of the things that he's asking of her," the actress stated.

The next episode of "The Bold Type" is slated to air on Freeform on Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 9 p.m. EDT.