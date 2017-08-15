'The Bold Type' Spoilers: Richard Sees a Different Side of Sutton in Episode 7

(Photo: Facebook/TheBoldTypeTV) Featured is a promotional image for "The Bold Type."

Richard (Sam Page) will have a chance to meet Sutton (Meghann Fahy) other friends on the upcoming episode of "The Bold Type."

Titled "Three Girls in a Tub," tonight's episode features Richard as he tries to learn more about Sutton's friends outside of the office. He decides to invite her friends to dinner, but things do not go as planned. Sutton also attends a high tea for the first time in an effort to connect with a new social circle.

Kat (Aisha Dee) struggles with a not-so-great social media intern, who keeps on damaging the Scarlet photographer's (Eric Tschaeppeler) image. Jacqueline (Melora Hardin) is forced to intervene with Kat's business because of the situation. Elsewhere, Jane's (Katie Stevens) date with a new guy makes her have a huge realization about her true feelings for Ryan aka Pinstripe (Dan Jeannotte).

Promotional photos for the episode hint that Jane is having a blast with her latest date (Michael Xavier). It also appears that Pinstripe and Jane are getting intimate with each other. The teaser shows Jane revealing that she was in fact the person Pinstripe was writing about in his article, even though her friends believe he is dating another woman.

Page recently caught up with Entertainment Weekly and he confirmed that upcoming episodes will feature more of Richard's backstory. The actor also shared that his character has skeletons in the closet that viewers will soon find out.

"He's a really, really interesting character, one of my [favorites] I've gotten to play. We won't know too much about his backstory that's very, very specific — about where he's from and who his parents are — quite yet," he explained. "But, you know, his past loves and relationships and things that have been very formative with regard to what he's doing now, that kind of stuff will come to light. There is a plan for that."

"The Bold Type" season 1 airs every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. EDT on Freeform.