'The Bold Type' Spoilers: Showrunner Details Narrative Plans, Focus on the Guys, Jacqueline and More

(Photo: ABC) A promotional still from "The Bold Type."

A season 2 renewal for "The Bold Type" is still up in the air, but executive producer Sarah Watson already has a lot of ideas as to what the sophomore run would look like.

The first season ended with Jane (Katie Stevens) leaving Scarlet, Sutton (Meghan Fahy) on the verge of reuniting with Richard (Sam Page) and Kat (Aisha Dee) jetting to Peru to be with Adena (Nikohl Boosheri).

In an interview with TVLine, Watson said that she hopes "The Bold Type" season 2 will happen, comparing her feelings to that of Sutton "with the elevator doors closing on her."

I feel a glimmer of hope, but I still don't know what happens when the doors close.

She did admit that should "The Bold Type" be renewed for another season, she would want to "get to know the guys a little bit better" since the first season focused on the friendship of the girls.

It would be great now in season 2 to get to know the guys, even outside of their relationships with the women.

"The Bold Type" season 2 is also going to zero in on Jacqueline (Melora Hardin) so that viewers will learn more about her personal and home life, which was deliberately shrouded in mystery in the first season.

We, intentionally, this first season kept Jacqueline pretty guarded... We wanted to keep her a mystery because we felt like that made her more powerful. But now I feel like if we were to get a season 2, we've earned the right to go a little bit more behind the curtain.

Of course, "The Bold Type" season 2 will continue Jane, Kat and Sutton's story and how their friendship would change after the big decisions they have made.