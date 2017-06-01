'The Boss Baby 2' News: Animated Movie Sequel to Arrive in 2021

After proving itself as a silent box office killer, "The Boss Baby" is coming up with a sequel to arrive in 2021.

Facebook/TheBossBabyDreamworks Animation has announced "The Boss Baby 2," which will arrive on March 26, 2021.

Despite what many observed as a lack of marketing and promotion for "The Boss Baby" prior to its release earlier this year, the animated comedy movie has proven its box office worth as it raked in almost $478 million as its worldwide gross based on the records of Box Office Mojo. As the movie is considered a "sleeper hit," Dreamworks Animation has recently announced that it will be producing a sequel to "The Boss Baby," and slated it for a March 26, 2021 release.

To the uninitiated, "Boss Baby" was based on Marla Frazee's picture book and features a world where babies are manufactured rather than naturally born. It was directed by Tom McGrath, who also helmed Dreamworks' series of "Madagascar" movies.

Babies in the movie are manufactured by Baby Corp, which determined the fate of the babies: whether they are destined to have a family or for management. The movie revolves around the interaction between two children in the family, the seven-year-old Tim (Miles Christopher Bakshi) who became furious upon finding out that his new baby brother (Alec Baldwin) is not only grumpy but has an illusion for grandeur, too.

According to The Guardian, the plot of "The Boss Baby" may be difficult for kids to understand, but the adventures happening inside Tim's head were surely entertaining while Baldwin's sleazy voice was charming and reminiscent of his performance in the live comedy show "30 Rock."

Rotten Tomatoes, on the other hand, gave "Boss Baby" a 52 percent rating, describing the film as having a talented cast, and glimmering with wit. However, according to the movie rating site, the movie's flashes of visual inventiveness "can't make up for a thin premise and a disappointing willingness to settle for doody jokes."