'The Boss Baby 2' Release Date Rumors, Latest News: Sequel to Premiere in 2021

DreamWorks Animation recently announced that a sequel to the animated movie "The Boss Baby" is in the works.

(Photo: Youtube/DreamWorksTV)A screenshot from the official trailer of "The Boss Baby."

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, "The Boss Baby 2" is scheduled to be released by Universal Pictures on Friday, March 26, 2021. Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin will be returning to headline the planned sequel, which will serve as a follow-up to DreamWorks Animation's original blockbuster animated movie released this year.

"The Boss Baby 2" will also bring back the creative team behind the worldwide hit to make a new adventure film based on the picture-book series of award-winning author Marla Frazee.

The first film, "The Boss Baby," was released back in March 31, 2017, and it earned $468.4 million in the global box office, with $167 million coming from North America and $301.4 million earned from international markets. It even managed to unseat the international hit "Beauty and the Beast" from the top spot for two weeks running, which is considered to be an impressive achievement in the family-film market.

"The Boss Baby" tells a hilarious and relatively generic story about how the arrival of a new baby in the family impacts every member of it. The film is being narrated from the perspective of a 7-year-old named Tim (Miles Bakshi) who is not too pleased about his new sibling.

However, Tim eventually comes to learn that his younger brother is actually on an assigned mission from Baby Corp, and is determined to prevent the launch of a new release from Puppy Co.

Aside from Baldwin and Bakshi, the voice cast of "The Boss Baby" includes Steve Buscemi, Jimmy Kimmel and Lisa Kudrow. The animated movie is directed by Tony McGrath and written by Michael McCullers, with Ramsey Ann Naito serving as producer.

If all goes according to plan, fans can expect the arrival of "The Boss Baby 2" on March 26, 2021.