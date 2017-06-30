'The Brave' Series Premiere, Spoilers: Matt Corman, Chris Ord to Helm Upcoming Drama About Elite Undercover Military Heroes

Formerly known as "For God and Country," the action-packed military drama series now called "The Brave" is coming to NBC's fall lineup in September.

Facebook/NBCTheBravePromotional banner for NBC’s upcoming military drama series, “The Brave,” which delves into the world of America’s elite undercover military heroes.

Having been one of the first regular series to be ordered for the upcoming 2017–18 United States network television schedule, "The Brave" will feature a heart-pounding journey into the complex world of America's elite undercover military heroes. And if the official trailer for the pilot episode is anything to go by, audiences can expect an edge-of-the-seat ride each week as Cmdr. Michael Dalton's (Mike Vogel) elite overseas Special Ops squad complete one death-defying mission after another.

Facebook/NBCTheBrave

The series also stars Anne Heche as Deputy Director Patricia Campbell of the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), who orders and heads the Special Ops missions with help from characters played by Sofia Pernas and Tate Ellington, from an operations hub located in Washington D.C.

On the other hand, Dalton's globe-trotting team will be comprised of Jaz (Natacha Karam), Juice (Demetrius Grosse), McGuire (Noah Mills), and Hamir (Hadi Tabbal), who will have to work together despite the odds to see each of their missions through.

Their first mission sends them on the personnel recovery mission of Dr. Kimberly Wells, who has been kidnapped and is scheduled to be executed in the next 72 hours. But after it is revealed that infamous terrorist Baghdadi may still be alive and is the reason why his wife, Amara (Shereen Martin), has kidnapped a surgeon in the first place, the mission shifts its focus from rescuing Dr. Wells to capturing Baghdadi instead, even if it means risking the doctor's life.

But Dalton is not about to leave behind the captive they have all come to save, and he is determined to complete the new mission and take the doctor home, too, no matter what. TV Line's first impression review teases "the strangest ending" for the series' upcoming pilot episode.

"The Brave" brings together Matt Coman and Chris Ord as co-showrunners, and the series is scheduled to premiere on Monday, Sept. 25, at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.