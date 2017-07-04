'The Carmichael Show' News Update: NBC Cancels Sitcom Following Lead Star's Exit

REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski Actor Jerrod Carmichael arrives for the U.S. premiere of the film "Transformers: The Last Knight" in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., June 20, 2017.

"The Carmichael Show" lead star Jerrod Carmichael has decided to leave the sitcom, which prompted NBC to cancel it after three seasons.

In a statement shared with various news outlets, Carmichael confirmed his exit and said: "For three seasons (okay 2.5), I got to make a show that I love with my friends. It's something I've wanted to do since I was 13. Now, I'm excited to go make other things that I love. Thank you to every person who worked on or watched The Carmichael Show."

While the news of the show's cancellation is a sad one for fans and viewers, the presidents of 20th Century Fox Television (the studio that produces the sitcom), Jonnie Davis and Howard Kurtzman, prefer to take the news on a positive note. They said in a statement that they preferred to give emphasis on the "three incredible seasons" rather than focusing on the show's cancellation.

The studio presidents added that "The Carmichael Show" was extra special for the "rarity" of its nature that combined the elements of a comedy series while successfully talking about pressing social and political issues.

NBC chairman Bob Greenblatt and NBC Entertainment president Jennifer Salke provided the same comment and added that the comedy show had tapped on relevant issues faced in the real world. The TV network then thanked Carmichael and rest of the cast, crew, and producers for the meaningful three seasons of the show.

"The Carmichael Show" is known for its bold discussion of real-world social issues that vary from how institutions handled rape cases, the presidential election, gun violence, the use of the N-word, and more.

Last month, "The Carmichael Show" was supposed to feature an episode titled "Shoot-Up-Able" that depicted Carmichael as a mass shooting survivor. However, considering that the Virginia gunning incident was a very recent event, NBC decided to pull out the episode temporarily. It then aired last week as season 3's sixth episode.

Carmichael, who co-created the show, stars in the sitcom as himself. The story mainly features a fictionalized depiction of his family, featuring his girlfriend Maxine (Amber Stevens West), brother Bobby (Lil Rel Howery), mother Cynthia (Loretta Devine) and father Joe (David Alan Grier).

"The Carmichael Show" season 3 airs every Wednesday at 9 p.m. EDT on NBC.