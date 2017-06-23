'The Carmichael Show' Season 3 Episode 6 Spoilers: Previously Pulled Gun Violence Episode to Air Next Week

The gun violence-themed episode that was previously pulled off its original schedule will finally be aired as the next episode of NBC's comedy series "The Carmichael Show."

Facebook/thecarmichaelshowA screenshot from the comedy series “The Carmichael Show” featuring Jerrod (Jerrod Carmichael) and Cynthia (Loretta Devine).

According to the official synopsis for the episode titled "Shoot-Up-Able," Jerrod (Jerrod Carmichael) will find himself fighting against being coddled by his family after surviving a mass shooting incident. But despite all of his efforts to rise above being labeled a victim, dealing with the psychological trauma that came from that experience will only get harder when he's forced to cooperate and give a police officer an exact account of what he saw.

What debatable issues will be raised and what realizations will each character gain from them? Will Jerrod eventually be able to let himself be comforted by his family sans the labels and what-not?

The episode was previously pulled off air following the mass shootings that happened in Virginia and San Francisco on June 14, the day the said episode was originally scheduled to air. The move has been publicly criticized by actor Carmichael, who even called it "criminal" and a "disservice" to the show's viewers, who are praising said show for its timeliness in dealing with hot-button subjects like LGBTQ and police violence, among others.

"What it says is you don't think that America is smart enough to handle real dialogue. And something that reflects real family conversations," Carmichael said in an interview with Chelsea Handler

The show recently tackled an equally controversial debate surrounding the N-word and whether or not white people can say it. This dialogue comes on the heels of comedian Bill Maher's controversial use of the word on his HBO show.

On a guest post for The Hollywood Reporter, Carmichael said: "My perspective is that I just don't want us to be controlled by a word. I don't want it to be used as a weapon ... That's the thing I just wanted reflected. More than anything, it's saying that even black people, who have been both victims of and beneficiaries of the fun and ubiquitous use of it, we don't all have the exact same opinion on it."

"The Carmichael Show" season 3 episode 6 will air on Wednesday, June 28, at 9 p.m. EDT on NBC.